With so many killer actresses dominating the Oscars ballot every year, we always anticipate some big beauty moments. After all, it's the awards show that closes out the season — might as well go out with a memorable bang, even if it's without a golden statue. Usually the red carpet is clustered with newcomers, but this year's nomination lists include industry veterans who've done this kind of thing before. Which got us thinking: What did these stars do with their beauty look the first time they arrived for the biggest night in film?
We’ve dug up old photos of all the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress nominees on their first Oscars red carpet — and, no surprise, they all looked amazing back then, too. Although there are few famous faces missing (somehow nominees Olivia Colman and Marina de Tavira have never been on this red carpet before...), the upcoming looks are still worth the pang of nostalgia. Click ahead to take a trip back in time with the A-list crowd.