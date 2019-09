It’s Oscars weekend, which means awards season is coming to an end and so is t he Academy’s never-ending attempts to make dumb changes to the show and then inevitably change back those changes. They tried to take away some of the Best Song performances, but after backlash (how DARE they try to deprive us of Jennifer Hudson’s voice?), they reinstated the performances of all the Best Song nominees. Then, they tried to give away two of the most important categories during commercial breaks, which read like a slap in the face to the hard work of the unsung heroes behind the camera. They reversed that decision too. Following along with the Academy’s choices has become its own entertainment, but since the show is this Sunday, the drama is almost over, and we’re going to need some other ways to entertain ourselves, right? Aside from some last-minute homework for Sunday’s broadcast, here are my five not-really-related-to-the-Oscars picks for what to watch on Netflix Canada this weekend.