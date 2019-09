Karl Lagerfeld Amassed A Significant Fortune Over His 60-Year Fashion Career

In an interview with Numéro in April 2018, Lagerfeld did not put a number on his fortune, saying: “It’s not like I have 72 billion euros in my current account.” He also candidly discussed topics such as death and aging, touching on some of his loose plans for a funeral. Lagerfeld said he would “rather die” than be buried, and planned to be cremated, with his ashes spread with those of his mother (and his beloved cat, Choupette). And though he did not reveal exactly who is set to inherit his vast fortune, he did confirm that Choupette will be getting something — “among others,” he said.