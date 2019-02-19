Get Ready For Stormiworld? The Kardashian-Jenners Filed Trademarks For Their Kids’ Names

The Kardashians and Jenners are no strangers to monetizing every aspect of their lives, including makeup routines and first birthdays. We’re still not over Stormi Webster’s party, which featured Baby Shark and carnival rides, all themed around Stormiworld, a reference to dad Travis Scott’s Astroworld album and accompanying tour. In fact, Webster may be getting her own line of merch, if the tea leaves from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office are any indication.
Step one in merchandising is to register trademarks with the appropriate government office. Taking a look at Kylie Jenner’s trademarks reveal plans for Stormi — or, what she thinks Stormi might want to venture into as an adult. According to the trademarks, Stormiworld isn’t just a birthday party — it may become a line of kid’s clothes, toys, or an advertising channel as well as an extension of her existing makeup lines. Jenner may be planning on her own suite of products under the Stormiworld umbrella, or giving Stormi herself the option to do so in the future when she passes the family business on. We would absolutely love to see Stormi-branded kid’s party decorations and we’re gearing for the Stormi Lip Kit collection that we can already see coming.
For Kim Kardashian West, she’s registered trademarks on “Chicago West,” “Saint West,” and “North West.” Each is associated with several types of trademarks, including children’s toys, clothing, skincare products, and celebrity business — in other words, all the businesses Kim currently has her hands and then some. For example, it ensures that Chicago West can be paid for appearing at an event, or that Saint West can start a line of T-shirts if he wants to take after his dad. These trademarks also suggest that Kim’s children could become an even bigger part of her Kids Supply line.
Khloé Kardashian has also taken this step for her daughter, True Thompson. Her trademark includes the same kinds of goods and services as her cousins, paving the way for Thompson’s foray into Good American Jeans alongside her mom.
It’s worth noting that Kourtney Kardashian has not trademarked the names of her children, Penelope Disick, Dream Disick, and Mason Disick. In the last season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, we saw her break with her family on the issue of fame, and how she chooses to keep a lower profile than her sisters — or, as Kim felt, doesn’t work as hard as the rest of the Kardashians. In any case, don’t expect to see any Penelope-branded ballet wear anytime soon.
Famous folks trademark their names all the time — it’s how they protect themselves from defamation lawsuits and assure fans that products bearing their name are the real thing. If anything, the Kardashian West and Jenner kids have an entrance into entrepreneurship, should they choose to go that route. We’re sure that Kris Jenner taught her daughters everything they know, and now they’re passing their knowledge down to their own children. One thing is for sure: these kids may keep the family business running for years to come.
