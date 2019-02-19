Get Ready For Stormiworld? The Kardashian-Jenners Filed Trademarks For Their Kids’ Names

Step one in merchandising is to register trademarks with the appropriate government office. Taking a look at Kylie Jenner’s trademarks reveal plans for Stormi — or, what she thinks Stormi might want to venture into as an adult. According to the trademarks, Stormiworld isn’t just a birthday party — it may become a line of kid’s clothes, toys, or an advertising channel as well as an extension of her existing makeup lines. Jenner may be planning on her own suite of products under the Stormiworld umbrella, or giving Stormi herself the option to do so in the future when she passes the family business on. We would absolutely love to see Stormi-branded kid’s party decorations and we’re gearing for the Stormi Lip Kit collection that we can already see coming.