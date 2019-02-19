If you’ve ever bought a one-way ticket to Thailand with nothing but a backpack (filled with books, not clothes), or regularly seek out every open mic/sketch-comedy show in your neighbourhood, then you’re probably a Pisces. You’re imaginative, intuitive, and as passionate as you are an old soul with a can't-be-tamed attitude — and finally, it’s your season.
February 18 to March 20 is all about celebrating being a Pisces, and what better way to pay homage to the sign that largely defines your emotions and everyday behaviours than getting a tattoo? We know that art and creativity are very important to you — more so than any other sign — but just in case you needed extra inspiration or design ideas, we've rounded up the best Pisces tattoos we could find. Our favourites, ahead.