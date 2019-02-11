Story from Entertainment

The Best Moments From The Grammys Went Down Offscreen

Morgan Baila
Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images.
Even though Ariana Grande didn't make it to the Grammys (read this and then you can decide why she opted out of appearing) to accept her first ever golden gramophone, the singer is giving us the best moments of the night thanks to social media. Yes, the biggest names in music may be more obsessed with their phones than we are.
Celebrities spilling secrets, sharing memes, and sneaking pictures is always the best part of award shows, and tonight's 61st Grammy Awards are no different. From Alicia Keys hosting and renaming the evening "GramKeys," to a Bebe Rexha's unfiltered tweets, here are the best Instagram and Twitter moments that you missed.
