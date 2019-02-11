Did Drake's Grammy's Shade Get His Speech Cut Off?

Drake swerved on all the reports that he wasn't coming and made a surprise appearance at the Grammys to accept his Best Rap Song trophy for "God's Plan" — but if you think he buried the hatchet with the Recording Academy's voting body, guess again.
Aubrey Graham, as the Grammys identified him when they rattled off his name on the song credits (and "Sicko Mode" on which he had a verse and was also nominated), took the stage to give the industry and those voters a piece of his mind.
While waving the Grammy around and tapping it to make sure it was real, Drake said, "Man, it's like the first time in Grammy's history where I actually am who I thought I was for a second." We're decoding that to mean Drake thinks he's a top tier pop star deserving of awards and accolades. The Academy apparently disagrees. Drake has been granted a total of 42 nominations in his career with only three wins so far. And that was only the beginning of a read for filth that went on longer than any Grammy voter could possibly stand.
Then Drake talked for a bit about how the Grammys aren't based on tangible stats (we know your streams were good!) and how Grammy voters don't understand what he has to say in his music. The crowd, who were on their feet, were oddly silent as they tried to process it.
"Look, if there's people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain, in the snow [and] spending their hard earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows — you don't need this right here. I promise you, you already won," he said, gesturing with his Grammy.
As he paused to gesture and look around while the crowd clapped, the Grammy cameras zoomed out real quick and the show cut to commercial — yeah, just as Drake tried to drop a "But!" and continue.
We assume Drake was going to thank Fiona Apple for inspiring his tirade with her 1997 MTV VMAs "this world is bullshit" speech.
Twitter had jokes.
THE GRAMMYS: drake please come to the grammys— Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) February 11, 2019
DRAKE: no
THE GRAMMYS: we’ll give you an award
DRAKE, accepting his award: listen none of this matters it’s all bullsh—
THE GRAMMYS: CUT TO COMMERCIAL DEAR GOD CUT TO COMMERCIAL
#GRAMMYs producer during Drake’s speech... pic.twitter.com/LEKMRzrJLL— Lit Skywalker (@CR8Escher) February 11, 2019
drake: BUT—— breyanna (@joonsblackrose) February 11, 2019
grammys: coming up... #GRAMMMYs #Drake pic.twitter.com/6iHtUUBhbI
