The Cutest Couples On The Grammys Red Carpet

Even before the Grammys started, the race for "cutest couple" was essentially won. Beyoncé and Jay Z showed up to Roc Nation's pre-Grammys brunch wearing matching blue pastel outfits, and looking like fashionable world rulers.
Frankly, it's going to be hard for any couple at tonight's Grammys to exceed the glory of Beyoncé and Jay Z's recent couple photos. But these couples are giving it their all — and doing pretty well. Host Alicia Keys and her husband Swizz Beatz are cuddling; Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, are rocking the red carpet in '70s-inspired clothes.
These are the cutest couples found at tonight's Grammys. We'll be updated the list as the evening unfolds, so stay tuned.