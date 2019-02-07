After a turbulent couple of weeks, Ariana Grande has reportedly cancelled her upcoming appearance at the 2019 Grammy Awards. A Grande insider told Variety that the "Thank U, Next" singer became frustrated after producers informed her that she couldn't perform "7 Rings," her January single from her upcoming album Thank U, Next, at the show. The compromise offered was that Grande could perform "7 Rings" as a part of a two-song medley. Ultimately, though, when producers informed her that she couldn't pick the second song in the medley, Grande withdrew from the show. Representation for Grande did not immediately reply to Refinery29's request for comment.
Advertisement
Grande has two nominations this year, a nod that barely encapsulates what was a banner year for the celebrity. She's nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener, her 2018 album, and for Best Pop Vocal Performance for "God Is A Woman." She was set to perform alongside an impressive list of artists; Cardi B, Janelle Monáe, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Kacey Musgraves, Dolly Parton, and Diana Ross (among others) are all reportedly performing.
Grande herself hasn't confirmed the rumor, but she did tweet "i love u," "thank u sm," and a behind-the-scenes video from the very song at the heart of all the drama.
seven rings behind the scenes @AlfredoFlores @HannahLuxDavis https://t.co/AWIV17QRgD— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 6, 2019
Grammys or not, this is a big weekend for Grande. Her new album Thank U, Next, which sprung up in the wake of her breakup from SNL's Pete Davidson, is arriving Friday, February 8. Even if she's not performing at the Grammys, Grande will be on the collective brain.
Advertisement