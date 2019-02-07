Justin Bieber Married Hailey Baldwin After A Year Of Self-Imposed Celibacy

One of the couples from the so-called Summer of Love hath spoken! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin gave a lengthy interview to Vogue detailing their relationship and 2018 wedding, which blew the minds of Bieber fever-havers everywhere — Bieber and Baldwin married months after Bieber was spotted canoodling with his on-again-off-again ex Selena Gomez.
Bieber told the publication that he was celibate during this period. Up until his summer courthouse wedding to Baldwin, Bieber hadn't had sex for over a year. He was doing it because he believed he had a "legitimate problem" with intercourse. For God, and for himself, he went sexless.
"He doesn’t ask us not to have sex for him because he wants rules and stuff," Bieber told Vogue, referring to God. “He’s like, I’m trying to protect you from hurt and pain. I think sex can cause a lot of pain. Sometimes people have sex because they don’t feel good enough. Because they lack self-worth. Women do that, and guys do that. I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul. And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result. There are perks. You get rewarded for good behaviour."
The pair would get married within a month of rekindling their relationship as more-than-friends at a conference hosted by their pastor friend Rich Wilkerson Jr. in June 2018. "The common denominator, I promise you, is always church," Baldwin told the publication. "By then we were past the drama. I just gave him a hug. By the end of the conference, he was like, ‘We’re not going to be friends.’ I was like, ‘We’re not?’"
