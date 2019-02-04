Celine Dion Knows Her Worth — & She’s Not Afraid To Show It

Celine Dion is a mood whether she is dancing in delectable dresses, crying front row at couture fashion shows, or living her best life acting as a meme in human life. She does what she wants and she says what she feels. It's admirable.
Earlier this week, Dion was not afraid to assert herself against a reporter who was dipping her nose a bit too far into the "My Heart Will Go On" singer's business.
During an interview with The Sun, Dion confirmed that she is still single despite all the time she is spending with dancer Pepe Munoz. “We’re friends, we’re best friends. Of course we hug and hold hands and go out, so people see that,” she tells the paper. "I mean, he’s a gentleman. He’s giving me his hand to go out.” Further, Dion clarified: “By the way, when I say, ‘I am single,’ please, leave me alone. Thanks.”
Now, she's asserting herself to the world via a slogan hoodie. Dion is still in Paris, where she stepped out wearing an oversized white hoodie printed with bold lettering that reads, “I’m Worth It.” She completed the look with a pair of rolled-up acid wash jeans and silver metallic pumps.
Speak up for yourself but make it fashion, you know? Because as Dion tells The Sun: “To be honest with you, I think I’m at the best of my life right now and I really want to enjoy and embrace every moment of it. It’s all new. It’s like I’m having a second wind — 50 has been great for me.”
