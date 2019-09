"It’s been 20 years and it really hasn’t. I don’t think that it will. There’s always going to be some mystery to him. He apparently took Polaroids of his victims, which he was able to destroy before the police could find them. Some of his victim's bodies are missing. One example would be Lynette Colver in Idaho . He said he threw her body in the river; she’s never been found. There are other women he’s suspected to have killed, and we’ll never know what happened to them. There are a lot of things that we’re never going to know. We’re never going to see inside of him. We’ll want to know more."