Meghan Markle Wore 3 Ethical Jewellery Brands (& You Can Buy Them)

Meghan Markle continues to make the most of her time in the royal spotlight. If she isn't breaking protocol, she's serving up maternity style we can't get enough of while championing the causes most important to her. It's honestly no wonder Edward Enninful wants to put her on the cover on British Vogue.
Last week, during a trip to Birkenshire, Markle reminded us all of her commitment to sustainability with the jewellery she chose to wear. In fact, the Duchess of Sussex wore three different brands.
Sophie McKay's London-based label Bar Jewellery uses recycled silver and avoids chemicals in the manufacturing process. “It’s amazing that high-profile people like Meghan are promoting brands like mine,” McKay told People magazine. “It’s so great that the royal family supports us.”
Markle also wore stud earrings from Pippa Small (a brand she's worn in the past) made by Afghanistan-based artisans in the Turquoise Mountain Foundation, a charity set up by her father-in-law Prince Charles. Finally, she wore a gold ring on her thumb by i+i Jewellery, which donates 10% of all profits to the Indian charity Set Beautiful Free, an organization that helps free women and children from sex slavery.
“Even if people can’t afford to buy the exact same piece of jewellery, it’s making people think about not using plastic and buying less,” McKay tells People magazine. “It’s about being more thoughtful in general.”
