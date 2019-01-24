Sarah Michelle Gellar Wants To Steal Super Bowl Ads Back From Men

"It's something I was always conscious of: I represented a demographic of women fighting for themselves and protecting themselves. I take a lot of pride in that. When Buffy started, there weren't a lot of female-led TV shows, but now a lot of our favourite TV shows are led by women. But that was a barrier we had to break through and that was the fun of this commercial, too. It's not the woman in jeopardy, [it's about] the woman who is going to save the day."