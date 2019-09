Yes, Madelaine Petsch's Red Hair Is Real — & Here's How She Maintains It

"My hair is very much real," she told Flare in 2017. "If I dyed my hair, my mother would actually disown me." Despite the fact that we've known the truth for awhile now, it hasn't stopped us from wanting to know more about Petsch's now-famous, signature look. So, we tracked down her go-to hairstylist, Marc Mena , to get the details — and he told us everything.