Whitney Port: What It Was Really Like To Recover After Childbirth

Had I known what things would be like after having a baby, maybe I would have made a bigger place in my life for an objective, supportive voice — someone experienced and empathetic to talk to and help get me through those dark first months of infancy. Maybe I would have trusted myself more, leaned on my mom and sisters more, or sought validation in a more proactive way. There’s no way of knowing for sure, but what I do know is that time creates perspective and that being gentle with yourself is one of the most important things a new mom can do.