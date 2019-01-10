The Ordinary Is Officially Back In Stock At Sephora

Update: Less than a month after Sephora confirmed that The Ordinary products would be returning to virtual shelves, the goods are officially back in stock online with a range of 16 serums, moisturizers, and skin treatments. Load up your cart while you can — if there's one thing we know about The Ordinary and its cultish fanbase, the most popular products will be sold out before you can even say "Ascorbyl Tetraisopalmitate Solution 20% in Vitamin F."
This story was originally published on December 13, 2018.
"How to apply magnetic lashes" was Google's official most-searched beauty question of the year, but for skin-care junkies, the biggest question hanging over all of 2018 may as well have been, "Where can I buy Deciem products right now?"
Under the direction of company founder Brandon Truaxe, Deciem's diehard fans found themselves on an emotional rollercoaster-meets-Easter egg hunt when products were yanked from Sephora shelves in June. Then, in October, Deciem’s own stores were suddenly shuttered after Truaxe claimed in an Instagram video that the entire company was closing... and just a few days later, the stores were open again. In short, followers had to stay on top of a very active Google Alert in order to nab affordable retinol and more from The Ordinary. It was all enough to make a lengthy waitlist look quaint.
But today, the company has announced the guessing game will finally be over. Starting next month, WWD reports, The Ordinary will relaunch at Sephora. In a statement to Refinery29, the retailer confirmed, “We are pleased to once again offer The Ordinary as part of our skin-care product assortment starting this January. Our utmost priority is bringing our clients the most differentiated and most innovative products and brands. The Ordinary delivers this and we are looking forward to a new chapter together.”
Perhaps no one welcomes this new chapter more than the brand’s strong customer base, which has stuck with The Ordinary through all its ups and downs. (Even after a supremely tumultuous year in which Truaxe was eventually ousted by court order, the company clocked its biggest month in November, racking up some $20.4 million in wholesale figures, according to WWD's report.) With new leadership and a relaunch at one of beauty’s most ubiquitous retailers, The Ordinary is finally finding the stability for which its skin-care products are known — something that will free us up to Google other pressing beauty questions, like when new stock of its beloved foundation will hit Sephora.
