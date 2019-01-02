Vaginal Scraping Is One Of The Most Extreme Procedures We've Heard Of Yet

Mel B explained that most women undergo the procedure "because they want to be made smaller," but she wanted to be "clean and new inside." In a similar vein, she said she had a tattoo bearing Belafonte's name "cut off" rather than removed with a laser, against advice from her doctor. Mel B explained that she wanted to go ahead for "psychological" reasons. "If he's cut from my body, he's cut from my life," she asserted, adding that she now keeps the skin in her kitchen.