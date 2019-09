When you think of iconic blondes through history, a few big names probably come to mind. The '30s debuted Mae West, the '50s gave us Marilyn Monroe, the '70s had Dolly Parton, and the '00s? Well, we have Lady Gaga. Although plenty have come before her, the pop star has rooted herself in time as one of he most recognizable blondes of our generation. Even with everyone — from Zoë Kravitz to Hilary Duff — going platinum these days, Gaga's silvery , white-rooted hair is still a favourite.