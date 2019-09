Pivoting To Politics: How The Kardashians Rebranded In 2018

To be clear, this is something powerful people have done for ages: When your clout reaches a certain level, there is no office door that you can’t open. For the Kardashians, this clout is the result of a world gone topsy-turvy. With a reality star in the White House and an increased scrutiny on the role of celebrity in American politics, the Kardashians have suddenly become the second-most important family in America. (The first most important is the Obamas , duh.) 2018 was the year the Kardashians decided to take advantage of that