Kylie Jenner Came To Travis Scott’s Defense After Fans Said He Took Shots At Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West wasn’t the only sister keeping up with Kanye West’s drama. Kylie Jenner also took to Twitter to defend her boyfriend Travis Scott, with whom she also shares a daughter.
Fans accused Scott of taking “petty” shots at West on his track “Sicko Mode.” West allegedly has (had?) beef with rapper Drake, who is featured on the aforementioned song and in it, Drake and Scott both say they prefer “checks over stripes.”
This is likely in reference to Nike, which both Scott and Drake have endorsement deals with. West’s Yeezy sneakers, on the other hand, are housed under the Adidas umbrella. The brand is known for their “stripes,” hence the interpretation of Scott and Drake’s lyrics.
he’s not being petty. this is a sweatshirt design (the sock is apart of the design). everyone is good, moved on, living life. for anyone who wasn’t aware - travis has had a deal w Nike and still does. point is.. it’s all been talked out. It’s only positive energy. ♥️ https://t.co/E5eZHXjvvg— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) December 16, 2018
Jenner quickly came to Scott’s defense. “he’s not being petty,” she wrote on Twitter, alongside screenshots of Scott’s picture and one of West’s tweets referencing the song lyric. “everyone is good, moved on, living life. for anyone who wasn’t aware - travis has had a deal w Nike and still does. point is.. it’s all been talked out. It’s only positive energy.”
West eventually agreed with Jenner, citing that everything was currently “all love” between himself and Scott. But what he tweeted before that peace offering is the most important thing of all to come out of this drama.
In a now-deleted tweet, West shared his thoughts about the lyrics: “people sold their souls. You gotta a number one record but you got it by letting this dude diss your brother in law.” Record scratch. Brother in law? Jenner is West’s sister-in-law, but the only way Scott would be his in-law is if Jenner was married. So are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott married?
The jury is still out on that one, according to Kardashian. She admitted on Busy Tonight that she “honestly doesn’t know” if her little sister is secretly engaged or married to Scott, though they frequently refer to each other as hubby and wifey.
Hmm, looks like this family has got some major explaining to do, and this time it has nothing to do with lyrics or Drake.
