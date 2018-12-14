Will Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s Stripped Down Vogue Cover Finally Give Us Wedding Details?

The Biebers are ready to vogue.
According to People, newlyweds Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber will grace the cover of Vogue for an upcoming issue.
Per a source for People, the love birds participated in a shoot this Tuesday, with paparazzi shots revealing multiple outfit changes. In one behind-the-scenes photo, Baldwin is wearing a white gown — which may or may not be a nod to the pair’s wedding.
The photos are one thing, but let’s be real: What we’re really here for is any details regarding the alleged Baldwin/Bieber nuptials.
Back in September, the pair was spotted at a New York City courthouse, with reports insisting that they had officially gotten hitched. Then, Baldwin took to Twitter to tell the world in a since-deleted tweet, “I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!"
Of course, that was before Baldwin started going by “Hailey Bieber” on Instagram. (She even trademarked the name!) Right now, it looks like we may just be in the dark about whatever really went down at the couple’s wedding, which is exactly what we hope this Vogue profile on the couple will clarify.
According to that source for People, an interview will happen. "They want to share with everyone how happy they are, how they make their marriage work and their plans for the future," reports the source for the outlet.
As for "plans for the future," it could include baby Biebers. In a December 2018 interview with Vogue Arabia, Baldwin revealed she’s ready to be a mom:
"I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own,” the model told the outlet. “I would say now that’s a closer reality."
May their quotes flow freely with Vogue! The world (well, me) is waiting with bated breath.
