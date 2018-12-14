Kim Kardashian Has Two Makeup Rules For North West

But Kardashian West also wants to enforce some rules for North — who just turned five this summer — and told us she plans to take the same approach as her late father, Robert Kardashian. "I remember when I was 14, my dad for Christmas got me a makeup class," Kardashian West says. "And I went to makeup school. He was like, 'I don't want you girls looking crazy. If you’re gonna wear makeup, I want you to learn to do it in the right way.' That was really helpful and I think I will take a cue from that. I’m definitely going to set guidelines."