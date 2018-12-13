A Popaholics' Guide To The Best Dr. Pimple Popper Videos Of 2018

Loyal popaholics may have felt a slight lull in pimple-popping content as of late. But that's only because chief popper Dr. Sandra Lee has been booked solid filming her upcoming holiday special, The 12 Pops of Christmas (airing December 13 at 9 p.m. on TLC EST), rolling out an amazing line of merch, and gearing up for the much-anticipated sophomore season of her series, Dr. Pimple Popper, coming this January.
In the current downtime, we felt it was high time to look back on her best, most popular pimple-popping moments from the past year. From squishy inflamed cysts to flubbery pus balls (and every exploding ear blackhead in between), we're rounding up eight viral moments worth watching again. Relive them in all their oozy glory, ahead.