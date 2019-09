Khloe Kardashian Is Now Platinum Blonde — & We Got The Details From Her Colourist

Even though icy shades of blonde (like Kardashian's) are totally on trend for winter, it comes with its fair share of work, which is one reason the reality star still has some brown roots peeking through. "Khloe specifically asked for a bit of her natural root to show through to ease the maintenance process," Cunningham tells us. Goes to show that not even Kardashian (who has access to the best stylists in the world) is above stretching time between root touch-up appointments.