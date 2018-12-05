Though we wish it weren't true, Cardi B and Offset, one of 2018's most beloved couples, has split. Don't panic, though. By the sounds of things it was a fairly tame separation and there are no bad feelings at this point in time. Cardi herself announced the news in an Instagram video on Tuesday night, telling her followers that she and the Migos rapper had simply fallen out of love.
"Things just haven't been working out between us for a long time," Cardi admitted. "It's nobody's fault. I guess, like, we grew out of love. But we're not together anymore." She added that it may "take a little time" to get a divorce and that she would always have a lot of love for Offset. "We're really good friends, and we're really good business partners."
Cardi and Offset started dating in 2017, just as Cardi was experiencing a rapid, thrilling ascension to popularity with her single "Bodak Yellow." In October of that year, the couple got engaged, with Offset proposing at a concert in Philadelphia. Cardi revealed just this summer that she and the Georgia native had gotten married in late 2017. They have one child together, a girl named Kulture who was born in July.
