All The Ways Meghan Markle Has Broken Royal Rules Since Her Engagement

When she became a royal (the Duchess of Sussex, to be specific), Meghan had to put her former public persona to rest — no social media presence, no blog , no acting career. Meghan, however, is not a typical royal. Already, a Black American divorcee , Meghan challenged standards of what a royal has historically been. Now that she’s married Harry, Meghan is continuing to subtly challenge the status quo (and by subtle, we mean that she closes the car door herself).