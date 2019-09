Confirmed: Tristan Thompson Doesn't Like Reliving The Cheating Scandal

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is currently airing footage from April, when footage of Thompson kissing another woman made its way to the DailyMail . This was days before Khloé gave birth to her daughter True Thompson, which made the scandal all the more dramatic. Thompson reportedly did not watch the episode where the drama unfurled — it's too dramatic for him, the perpetrator of the disaster. He apparently had an off-camera conversation with the Kardashian family, though, in which Kris Jenner told him that he needed to choose between a lifestyle with "Instagram whores " (her words, not mine) and a life with the Kardashian family. In the episode following the initial "scandal" episode, Kim admitted that she thought Thompson was more upset that the scandal was affecting his basketball career; he was just sorry that he got caught. (Days after the scandal, fans appeared at one of Thompson's games holding signs of support for Khloé.)