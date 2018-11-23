Confirmed: Tristan Thompson Doesn't Like Reliving The Cheating Scandal

Tristan Thompson sure doesn't like all this attention. And that's a real shame, because he just waded into a family that revels in — and made their business in — attention. In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim Kardashian revealed that, for Thompson, reliving the April scandal, in which he was caught kissing a woman who wasn't Khloé Kardashian, has been "awkward."
"It is awkward, especially for maybe Tristan, who isn't used to this," Kardashian told DeGeneres when the host asked what it was like rewatching all this material. "Unfortunately, that was what was going on in our lives. So, six months later, when they've gotten through what they needed to get through, and it's rehashed in front of everyone and everyone's giving their opinions all over again, and we're live tweeting...so that is hard, for Khloé and I'm sure for Tristan."
Keeping Up with the Kardashians is currently airing footage from April, when footage of Thompson kissing another woman made its way to the DailyMail. This was days before Khloé gave birth to her daughter True Thompson, which made the scandal all the more dramatic. Thompson reportedly did not watch the episode where the drama unfurled — it's too dramatic for him, the perpetrator of the disaster. He apparently had an off-camera conversation with the Kardashian family, though, in which Kris Jenner told him that he needed to choose between a lifestyle with "Instagram whores" (her words, not mine) and a life with the Kardashian family. In the episode following the initial "scandal" episode, Kim admitted that she thought Thompson was more upset that the scandal was affecting his basketball career; he was just sorry that he got caught. (Days after the scandal, fans appeared at one of Thompson's games holding signs of support for Khloé.)
So, it's all been very scandalous for Tristan who, for the most part, has remained quiet. He hasn't given any interviews, and he certainly isn't live-tweeting episodes with the rest of the Kardashians.
"We've learned to kind of use it as a therapy," Kim told DeGeneres. "We will let everyone watch and be like, 'OK, this is what I said about you and this is how I feel about you or felt about you.' It is what it is."
Very few of the other Kardashian househusbands live-tweet or engage with KUWTK the way the women in the family do; maybe it's time to let the old ways die, though, right? Travis Scott, née Jacques Webster, did just make his first appearance on Ellen. Tristan should get his head in the game, too.
Watch the full clip of Kim on Ellen, below.
