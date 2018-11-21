Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka Call Off Engagement After Less Than A Year

Hilton and her fiancé Chris Zylka have reportedly called off their engagement less than one year after Zylka proposed. A source close to the couple confirms to Refinery29 that they did break up and that Hilton was the one who ended the engagement. She "realized it wasn't the right fit."
On January 2 of this year, Hilton shared a mountain-side photo of Zylka kneeling down in the snow, asking her to be his wife. At the time, the two had been publicly dating for about a year. The news of the alleged split was first shared by Just Jared, who each confirm the news via an unnamed source.
According to Just Jared's source, Hilton will continue to focus on her career as an in-demand DJ, while Zylka will continue acting (he previously starred in HBO's The Leftovers), and pursue a career in art (he does art?).
After announcing they were dating in early spring of 2017, Hilton and Zylka quickly became very public about their relationship milestones. Zylka shared that he tattooed Hilton's first name on his forearm is big, bold Disney-inspired lettering. The two would often even stop to talk to paparazzi about how well they were doing together, even when it sometimes revealed that maybe they weren't? (Remember this?) The two have been relatively quiet recently, and this rumored split could be why.
