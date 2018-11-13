There's No Reason To Pit The Royals Against Each Other. But These Headlines Keep Trying To.

Kensington Palace is huge place and there’s lots of room for many royals to exist. Who doesn’t love the fact that the two duchesses are fascinating, stylish women? The more of that in the world, the merrier. They each have their own talents that they bring to the crown: Markle, with her unabashed feminist thought, and Middleton, with her devotion to charitable causes. Why not celebrate these two public figures for their strengths, instead of pitting them against one another? The royals are famous, we get it, but let’s process their fame without sexism. God save the duchesses from false narratives.