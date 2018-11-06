The Chainsmokers, best known for hits like "#Selfie" and "Closer," are now trying out a new venture: filmmaking. Their upcoming project is a feature-length film based on the song “Paris.”
While the song’s 2017 music video features a flying house, the lyrics point toward the story of a couple going through relationship struggles in Paris. “If we go down, we go down together,” is the song’s refrain. This seems to be true of The Chainsmokers, too — the duo is going all-in together on this project.
Bandmates Drew Taggart and Alex Pall will produce the feature through their recently formed Kick The Habit Productions. They will be working with the writer of Pitch Perfect, Mickey Rapkin, to create the screenplay. Tri-Star and Entertainment 360 will oversee the project.
This project will have to wait until after the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, though. The Chainsmokers are set to perform there later this month, along with a lineup that includes Halsey, Shawn Mendes, and Rita Ora.
And, if this idea is your cup of tea, good news: it may not be the band’s only venture into cinema. “The age of being only a musician is over and we're excited to go all-in on this venture to curate, produce and create meaningful projects,” they said in a statement. It may sound pretentious, and a little weird, but in a world where "Hey There Delilah" is getting its own TV series, we certainly wish The Chainsmokers the best of luck.
