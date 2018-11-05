Meghan Markle may have just completed her first tour as a royal with new husband Prince Harry, but we're still not done talking about what she wore during 76 appearances over 16 days in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga. The Palace notes the purpose of the tour was to visit four Commonwealth countries, focusing on "youth leadership, and environmental and conservation efforts, including the dedication of several new @QueensCanopy projects. The tour also focused on the recovery and rehabilitation of servicemen and women through @InvictusSydney 2018." No wonder Markle brought her Canadian stylist on tour: she needed help with the 114 items of clothing needed to pull together her outfits, according to the blog Meghan's Mirror — but it's an item that doesn't actually belong to the pregnant Duchess of Sussex that has caught our eye.
On Wednesday, Markle wore one of Prince Harry's puffer coats during one of the last legs on their trip in the South Pacific, not once but twice. She wore the coat at the Abel Tasman National Park and in the Redwoods Treewalk in Rotorua in New Zealand. Understandably so, the coat was a little big on the expectant mother, and she had to roll the sleeves up, giving it an oversized appeal. No wonder Prince Harry couldn't resist snapping a photo of his wife.
The coat was made by Scandinavian brand Norrøna. The men's lightweight down jacket is still available in black and navy, as is the women's version. The one that Markle wore costs $638.99, which is admittedly a pretty penny, so we've rounded up similar options at varying price points.
Click ahead for the latest in 'See Now, Buy Now,' the Meghan Markle edition.