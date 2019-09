Justin Bieber Reportedly Seen Crying In Public Again, This Time At A Harry Potter Bar

The only reason I'd be caught crying in a Harry Potter bar is because I'm too overwhelmed with fangirl emotion, so I can only assume that's also why Justin Bieber was seen shedding tears at the Leaky Cauldron in Orlando, Florida. The Daily Mail spotted both Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin taking seats at the establishment before Bieber reportedly put his head into his hands. Baldwin, who has been Bieber's rock on a number of occasions like this, comforted her hubby, but didn't provide any explanation as to why the waterworks were flowing.