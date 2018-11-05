Justin Bieber Reportedly Seen Crying In Public Again, This Time At A Harry Potter Bar

The only reason I'd be caught crying in a Harry Potter bar is because I'm too overwhelmed with fangirl emotion, so I can only assume that's also why Justin Bieber was seen shedding tears at the Leaky Cauldron in Orlando, Florida. The Daily Mail spotted both Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin taking seats at the establishment before Bieber reportedly put his head into his hands. Baldwin, who has been Bieber's rock on a number of occasions like this, comforted her hubby, but didn't provide any explanation as to why the waterworks were flowing.
While reps for Bieber and Baldwin didn't immediately return Refinery29's request for comment, the past few months have proved to be an emotional time for the couple. Although that photo of Bieber eating a burrito sideways in a park turned out to be a prank, other snaps have captured the singer crying out and about in New York City as well as in his car.
It could be that the pressure of their recent marriage is still a lot to process, which would explain why the two have been so secretive about the status of their nuptials. Shortly after their engagement, they appeared to have secretly gotten married, but didn't confirm suspicions to fans until this month. Now, they're taking some time to relax in the most magical place on earth. Would that move you to tears?
Advertisement