Why Kim Kardashian Isn't Down With Kanye Wanting 7 Kids

"Kanye wants to have more [kids]. He’s been harassing me," she admitted. "He's stuck on seven." She doesn't necessarily join him in this vision, though, in part because of the current cultural climate. "I could never, especially in the world we live in," she added, citing the recent school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. "It literally keeps me up at night, thinking about how my kids will survive in a crazy world like this."