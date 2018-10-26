Similar to the "Kate Effect" — a term spawned by Kate Middleton's ability to make a product sell out as soon as she's endorsed or worn it — the "Markle Sparkle" is the allure felt by most after catching a glimpse of Markle's perfect, glowing skin and overall radiance, from her bright smile to her calming demeanor. It immediately triggers the kind of questions we'd only be able to answer if we were a fly on the wall of her cottage.