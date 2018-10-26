Though Julia Roberts may seem immortal and invincible, her co-star recently revealed that he saved her life on set.
Wednesday night at the Homecoming premiere, Shea Whigham explained that he saved the actress’s life by pushing her out of the way of a falling flag on set.
A “flag” in movie set context is not what you might expect. Flags are large wire frames with fabric in them, used to block light— and they can do quite a bit of damage.
“It started flying toward her head" Whigham said, "I had to jump in and sort of envelop her, which was really kind of weird.”
Roberts appeared to forgive him for the weirdness. "He did save my life,” the Pretty Woman actress confirmed to Variety. “He at least saved me a trip to the hospital.”
While Whigham may have saved Roberts in real life, his character on Homecoming is unlikely to do hers any favours. Roberts stars as a former employee of Homecoming, a facility that helps veterans transition to everyday life. Whigham plays the role of a detective investigating the company, which is more sinister than it first appears.
The two star alongside Bobby Cannavale and Toronto born Stephen James. The show will also feature Dermot Mulroney, who acted with Roberts in My Best Friend’s Wedding in 1997.
Homecoming is based on a podcast of the same name, and directed by Sam Esmail of Mr. Robot. The series will be available for streaming on Amazon on November 2 — but we can't say for certain that everyone survives this time.
