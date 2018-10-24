This year, 7.2 million adults plan to dress up like a witch for Halloween. According to the American National Retail Federation, the magical look remains one of the most popular costumes of all time. But are we surprised?
Witches continue to be a topic of fascination in pop culture no matter how many decades — even centuries — pass. American Horror Story had an entire season about witches. The '90s hit Charmed is getting a reboot for the millennial generation. Even Sabrina the Teenage Witch is back by popular demand. Sure, witches are an easy default Halloween costume, but they're also a worthwhile classic.
Thanks to the aforementioned TV shows and plenty of movies revolving around magic, there exists a feast of cool witches worth being for Halloween — and not one includes painting your entire face green and carrying a wooden broomstick to the bar. Although for some, being a witch is much more than costume (Wicca and other nature-based faiths aren't a trend), we've curated some of our favourite on-screen iterations to be inspired by this year. Trust us, every last one is pure magic.