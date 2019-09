"It’s kind of funny — it’s not like I was born into all of this. I just kept getting hints from the world that this was meant to happen. It was at WrestleMania 31 that I got an opportunity to show up and do a little cameo. I was like, 'Oh, that was really cool,' but I never thought that it would be an ongoing career move . It’s such a specialized skill that takes so many years to learn that I thought that I didn’t have the years to spare to spend on it, so it was just kind of like, I can check it off the bucket list. It wasn’t until I started planning to have a family with my husband that we were thinking, 'Okay, what are all the things that we would want to do before we settle down and have a family? Is there anything we left undone?' And I thought, You know what? I would love to go and be a WWE Superstar. Let me go and do this for like a couple months.' But when I approached [WWE] with that, they were like, 'Well, we would actually like to have you around for more than just a few months.' I thought that I would be done by now, honestly, so this has organically blossomed into so much more than me or anyone else dreamed it could be."