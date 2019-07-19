When we think of Priyanka Chopra's beauty look, we think killer eyebrows. And lips. And, well, her hair is pretty spectacular, too. Obviously, the actress and former Miss World is ridiculously gorgeous. But more impressive than her god-given features is what she does with them.
We wouldn't be surprised if the actress has an honourary degree in tightlining the eyes in black kohl or picking the perfect neutral, or bright, lip colour to complement every outfit. Though the actress loves wearing her hair in natural waves, she also shines when it’s ironed straight or pulled up in the rare topknot.
Of course, the signature Priyanka look that gives us nonstop beauty inspo today took time to develop. Take those, full, strong brows. Can you even imagine them plucked to pencil-thin arches? We thought it was wise to observe and admire her complete beauty evolution, starting in the 2000s, ahead.
2016
Chopra balances sophisticated monochrome makeup with a playful sculpted hair look.
2017
At the 2017 Met Gala, which she attended with Nick Jonas, the actress wore her hair in a rare topknot and matched her metal makeup to her accessories.
Of all the monochromatic makeup looks in the world, this one might just take the cake. The mulberry tones in her lipstick, blush, and eyeshadow brighten her complexion in the most flattering of ways. Plus, does it get any better than a tousled summer ponytail?
If you haven't noticed by now, Chopra often selects a berry lip to elevate her usually natural makeup. Catch her at a press event, a red carpet, or on a date with Nick Jonas and she's likely wearing the rich shade.
Chopra may be our mid-length queen, but she recently debuted an extra-long look that's, frankly, hot as hell. Whether she's in the extensions game for the long haul or the stomach-grazing look was a one-hit wonder, it's just added proof the 36-year-old is never done evolving.
Not long after visiting Benjamin Salon, Chopra and colourist Shah Karegar decided to tone down the blonde highlights for something softer. The result: a gorg chestnut brown.
Chopra fully embraced the Met Gala theme — Camp: Notes on Fashion — in May with a perfectly bobbed and teased wig, white eyeliner, and fluttery lashes.
Chopra is a big fan of extra-long hair extensions — and the red-carpet premiere for Amazon's documentary Chasing Happiness (yep, the JoBro movie) was no exception.
