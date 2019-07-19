Story from Beauty

Proof That Priyanka Chopra's Beauty Looks Just Keep Getting Better

Erika Stalder
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.
When we think of Priyanka Chopra's beauty look, we think killer eyebrows. And lips. And, well, her hair is pretty spectacular, too. Obviously, the actress and former Miss World is ridiculously gorgeous. But more impressive than her god-given features is what she does with them.
We wouldn't be surprised if the actress has an honourary degree in tightlining the eyes in black kohl or picking the perfect neutral, or bright, lip colour to complement every outfit. Though the actress loves wearing her hair in natural waves, she also shines when it’s ironed straight or pulled up in the rare topknot.
Advertisement
Of course, the signature Priyanka look that gives us nonstop beauty inspo today took time to develop. Take those, full, strong brows. Can you even imagine them plucked to pencil-thin arches? We thought it was wise to observe and admire her complete beauty evolution, starting in the 2000s, ahead.
1 of 21
Photo: Martyn Mayhow/Getty Images.
2000

As a freshly-crowned Miss World, Chopra wore bindis to celebrate her Indian heritage and a makeup look that would become her signature: tightlined black eyeliner.
Related Stories
Nick Jonas Gifted Priyanka Chopra A Literal Diva
Priyanka Chopra Debuts New Hair At The BBMAs
Priyanka Chopra Is Officially A Blonde
2 of 21
Photo: Fred Duval/Getty Images.
2004

By 2004, Chopra had established herself as a Bollywood film actress — and has the A-list glow to prove it. Here the star looks radiant in minimal makeup and a fresh blowout.
Advertisement
3 of 21
Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images.
2008

Kohl-rimmed eyes and nude lips are stepped up for evening, thanks to the addition of glitter eyeshadow, body makeup, and a formal side ponytail.
4 of 21
Photo: Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images.
2009

With her now-established signature makeup look — neutral lips, tightlined black eyeliner and warm, glowy skin — firmly in place, Chopra serves a shorter hair length to keep things fresh.
5 of 21
Photo: Sean Gallup/Gett Images.
2012

Chopra adds fuller and more defined brows to her go-to look, a feature she has played up ever since.
6 of 21
Photo: Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images.
2013

In a departure from wearing her hair blown out and bouncy, Chopra tries old-Hollywood S-waves on for size. She also swaps out her typical neutral lip shade for an intense matte red, starting her long love affair with bright lips.
7 of 21
Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images.
In another surprising style change, Chopra gives bangs a go — and looks spectacular.
Advertisement
8 of 21
Photo: George Pimental/Getty Images.
2014

Chopra often wears her hair with a modern side swoop and a natural wave, but we love this nod to the ‘60s with a centre part and heavy teasing at the crown.
9 of 21
Photo: JB Lacroix/Getty Images.
2015

The actress rarely wears her hair completely off of her face, but we love this classic updo, which takes her her bold brows and bright red lips centre stage.
10 of 21
Photo: Mike Windle/Getty Images.
2016

Chopra balances sophisticated monochrome makeup with a playful sculpted hair look.
11 of 21
Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images.
We love this twist on Chopra's go-to look: She wears her standard side-swept hair wet and drapes her blush to her temples for added drama.
12 of 21
Photo: Kevin Mauer/Getty Images.
2017

At the 2017 Met Gala, which she attended with Nick Jonas, the actress wore her hair in a rare topknot and matched her metal makeup to her accessories.
Advertisement
13 of 21
Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images.
2018

This look, worn in homage to the Met Gala’s “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme, might seem like a departure for the star, but closer inspection reveals strong brows, tightlined eyes, glowy skin, and a deep lipstick shade. In other words, classic Priyanka.
14 of 21

A post shared by pati dubroff (@patidubroff) on

While all eyes were on bride Meghan Markle, don't overlook the unforgettable makeup looks worn by the guests of the royal wedding. Makeup artist Pati Dubroff tapped shades of pinky-lilac onto Chopra's lids and lips for the occasion — giving us eternal summer beauty inspiration.
15 of 21
Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images.
Of all the monochromatic makeup looks in the world, this one might just take the cake. The mulberry tones in her lipstick, blush, and eyeshadow brighten her complexion in the most flattering of ways. Plus, does it get any better than a tousled summer ponytail?
16 of 21
Photo: Gotham/GC Images.
If you haven't noticed by now, Chopra often selects a berry lip to elevate her usually natural makeup. Catch her at a press event, a red carpet, or on a date with Nick Jonas and she's likely wearing the rich shade.
17 of 21
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.
Chopra may be our mid-length queen, but she recently debuted an extra-long look that's, frankly, hot as hell. Whether she's in the extensions game for the long haul or the stomach-grazing look was a one-hit wonder, it's just added proof the 36-year-old is never done evolving.
Advertisement
18 of 21

2019



In January, just a few weeks after getting married to Nick Jonas, Chopra visited the salon for a winter refresh. Although this wasn't the first time the actress went lighter, it's clear this colour was her boldest and brightest yet.
19 of 21
Not long after visiting Benjamin Salon, Chopra and colourist Shah Karegar decided to tone down the blonde highlights for something softer. The result: a gorg chestnut brown.
20 of 21
Chopra fully embraced the Met Gala themeCamp: Notes on Fashion — in May with a perfectly bobbed and teased wig, white eyeliner, and fluttery lashes.
21 of 21
Chopra is a big fan of extra-long hair extensions — and the red-carpet premiere for Amazon's documentary Chasing Happiness (yep, the JoBro movie) was no exception.
Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers