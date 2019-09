Celebrity Gossip Accounts Are Beating Tabloids At Their Own Game

Fifteen years ago, if we wanted to find out why Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima really broke up , someone would have had to get her — or, more realistically, someone “close to her” — on the phone. The call would need to be made by a professional who already had the right contact information saved in their phone or buried in their email. Their reputation would need to be established enough that they'd be trusted with the scoop that, no, Kourtney's break up with Younes was not amicable. In fact, Kourt had sneaking suspicions that some shady business went down while Younes was on vacation. Then, the caller would print that information in some magazine or other, and we’d head to the nearest grocery check-out to read all about it. But it’s 2018, so instead we got this: