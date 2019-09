Kanye West's fascination with Donald Trump has been baffling fans and the rest of the public since 2016. An unexpected meeting at Trump Tower the year of the election kicked off a long and winding road of tweets and controversial outbursts from the rapper, culminating in an another meeting — this one at the actual White House — this Thursday. West sat down with Trump to discuss Chicago crime, taxes, the 13th Amendment, North Korea, gun rights, prison reform, and masculinity in an almost ten-minute monologue. During their meeting, the two men embraced and talked emphatically, so we enlisted the help of Susan Constantine, a body language and communication expert , to break it all down.