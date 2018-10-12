"He took command," she explained, citing his confident interactions with reporters. "When we look at nervousness we see hands that kind of flay around, but they don't have purpose, and they don't land on any particular point or word. We see a facial expression that is neutral, more commanding, gestures on point. Lots of hand-down gestures which are really more dominant. But they weren't dominant in the sense of...they were commanding but they weren't offensive. They were more on making points."