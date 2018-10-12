For Women With Scars, Princess Eugenie's Wedding Dress Meant Everything

Ahead of the wedding, Eugenie told This Morning: "I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars. I think it's really special to stand up for that." And the weight of her decision did not go unnoticed. "On a day that is ultimately about her and husband, she is raising awareness towards a condition that is still not particularly well publicized," Parish says. Adds Lupton, "It definitely made me feel more empowered today. I'm not about to show my scar off every chance I get, but as least I'll have someone to look up to if ever I need to."