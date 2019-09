How Deciem's Troubled Founder Became The Subject Of An Alt-Right Conspiracy

What the followers of these fringe groups think they're piecing together is a worldwide scheme that Truaxe is risking his life to expose. The shared belief is that Truaxe has supposedly witnessed firsthand a cycle of corruption and crime that goes to the very top of Hollywood and politicians, sanctioned by those he names, and he wants to expose it all. This is why he frequently tags U.S. President Donald Trump in the captions of his posts. This is why he uses his best-selling company's Instagram account, with its 370,000 followers, to criticize Michael Moore . This is why he reposted a screenshot from a Wall Street Journal article about the suspected ricin found in mail sent to the Pentagon. This is why the company's page has gone red, like the pill . This is why, in a number of incoherent posts dating back to February — and as recently as yesterday — he has begged for "help." This is why he claims that he is being followed and that strangers are breaking into his hotel rooms , where he is storing “crime evidence.”