The Biggest Nail-Art Trends For Fall 2019 Have Arrived

Megan Decker
Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
They say trends come and go... and eventually, they come back again. This fall, we're seeing that notion play out firsthand on our fingernails. When it comes to nail-art trends for the season, retro inspiration is fueling everything, with the best manicures of the '90s — like French tips, animal print, and pearls — having a major moment.
According to Rita de Alencar Pinto, Founder of NYC's Vanity Projects salon, the throwback trends echoes a larger cultural revival. "This '90s throwback trend that we've been seeing both in music and pop culture has sparked nail-art inspiration," she explains.
Ahead, find five breakout nail-art looks to try for fall 2019. Scroll through to find your new favorite look — which might just be a fresh take on your middle-school mani.
Tortoiseshell


Think Scary Spice's leopard jumpsuit, but a touch more subtle. The animal-print trending for fall is a soft, speckled tortoiseshell seen in this minimalist, halfsie design.
French Adaptation


The French manicure saw a major resurgence at this season's New York Fashion Week. Nail artists showed different variations on the classic white-tipped French, but this look by Julie Kandalec for Christian Siriano — seafoam square tips with silver glitter — was by far the most unexpected.
Burnt-Orange Accents


Nail pro Betina Goldstein tells us that her two favorite colour trends for fall are bright green and burnt orange. The latter was seen all over the runways, like this negative-space design by Paintbox Studio for Ulla Johnson.
Cuticle Stripes


Goldstein recently gave Rosie Huntington-Whiteley a minimalist manicure — a single white stripe curved at at the cuticle — and it sparked a huge trend. We're loving this take, which ties in sparkle and the aforementioned trendy terracotta.
Pearl Appliqués


Not-your-grandma's pearl accessories are trending... and nail art is following suit. "Pearl jewelry has been a huge trend moment for 2019 and nails will mirror that for fall," explains nail pro and Essie educator, Rita Remark. "Instead of pearlescent polish, try the more unexpected 3D, press-on appliqués."
