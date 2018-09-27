Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Marriage License Expires In 60 Days — Let's Start The Countdown

It's been a whirlwind summer romance for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. Having rekindled their 2016 romance, the two became one of three big celebrity couples to announce their engagement in what will forever be known as the Summer Of Love.
All that warmth and fuzziness spilled into autumn when paparazzi caught the couple heading into the New York City Clerk's Office where they presumably applied for a marriage license. As one of the last items checked off on a wedding planning list, a marriage license comes with its own stipulations and time constraints. It also shows Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, are serious about tying the knot. And very soon. (Representation for Bieber and Baldwin did not immediately respond to requests for comment.)
According to guidelines posted on the New York City Clerk's Office, couples have to appear in person, together, to get the license. First, the couple had to wait a full 24 hours before they could use the license. Second, the license expires in exactly two months, which means the couple must marry between now and Monday, November 12, 2018. If they don't use the license by then, they will have to apply for a new one. Third, the document is only good for any place within New York State, so technically they don't have to marry in NYC, but the license is not valid outside of state borders. Finally, they had to pay $35 USD.
Now that we know a ballpark date and location (all of New York State), the couple's every little outing and meeting could be a potential hint about the wedding. Where will they get married? (I recommend the upstate NY location of the Mohonk Mountain House. Not only is the foliage stunning in autumn, it's also a full eight mile hike up from the base of the mountain — a sure deterrent for the paparazzi.) When will they get married? Baldwin told The Cut the wedding will be sometime in 2019, while TMZ is reporting that it could be as soon as this week. Those two are not mutually exclusive. The couple can be legally married ahead of a bigger wedding party with friends and family.
Will they be married in the U.S., or on Bieber's new plot of land in Ontario? (TMZ also reports that someone, somewhere, heard Bieber say they may be out of the country for the actual wedding. But we'll take those reports with a grain of salt.) Which brings us to the next question: Do they have a few marriage licenses in the mix in different cities? And most importantly, will Bieber wear real shoes for the ceremony?
We will update this story with every clue we can dig up. Hopefully the couple does tie the knot, so the Autumn of Love doesn't turn into the fall of love.
Let the countdown to November 12 begin.