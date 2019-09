Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Marriage License Expires In 60 Days — Let's Start The Countdown

Now that we know a ballpark date and location (all of New York State), the couple's every little outing and meeting could be a potential hint about the wedding. Where will they get married? (I recommend the upstate NY location of the Mohonk Mountain House . Not only is the foliage stunning in autumn, it's also a full eight mile hike up from the base of the mountain — a sure deterrent for the paparazzi.) When will they get married? Baldwin told The Cut the wedding will be sometime in 2019, while TMZ is reporting that it could be as soon as this week. Those two are not mutually exclusive. The couple can be legally married ahead of a bigger wedding party with friends and family.