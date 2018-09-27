I Tested These Cult NARS Launches — & This Is What Worked

Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty world. Follow along on her wild beauty adventures here.
It's no surprise that most beauty brands will tell you that its products are designed to be used together. Take shampoo and conditioner, 3-step skin-care routines, or primer and foundation. Logic would say that products created to work together should be worn together, right? The beauty community has mixed thoughts on this, and for the most part, I've ignored that suggestion, opting instead to use a hodgepodge of brands and products on the regular.
Advertisement
But after years of hearing that products made together should be used together, I finally caved. And what better brand to do so with than NARS? In the video above, I put a full face of the brand's makeup to the test. Some were recent releases (like the brand's new 16-hour base) and others were old favourites (ever heard of its cult Laguna bronzer?!). What's more? It's all in hopes that this makeup look might serve as inspiration for your Valentine's Day festivities. Curious? Check out the video above to see how each of the products wore into the evening.
NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation in Fiji, $49 USD, available at NARS; NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer in Custard $13 USD, available at Sephora; NARS Blush Duo in Hot Sand/Laguna ,$42 USD, available at Sephora; NARS Dual Intensity Blush, $45 USD, available at Sephora; NARS Highlighting Blush in Albatross, $30 USD, available at Sephora; NARS Duo Eyeshadow, $36 USD, available at Sephora; NARS Larger Than Life Long-Wear Eyeliner in Via De’Martelli and Via Appia, $26 USD each, available at Sephora; available at Sephora; NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Never Say Never $27 USD, available at NARS.
Advertisement