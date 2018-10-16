Story from Living

3 Cold-Weather Comfort Food Recipes That Take 15 Minutes Or Less

Rachel Phipps
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
During the summer, when you don’t have time to do anything other than grab a tub of hummus and chuck some pitta in the toaster, it doesn’t matter that your dinner is unfulfilling. The sun nourishes your soul; carrot sticks are a happy bonus. However, when autumn and its cooler, darker evenings start to roll in, it's understandable to want something comforting – not to mention piping hot – that can be on the table in 15 minutes flat.
A lot of winter warmer recipes (see: stews) can take forever, and while using the slow cooker is fine at weekends, on midweek evenings after a long day at work, the last thing you want is to have to wait hours for food.
Click through to see a few of the simple, autumnal 15-minute dinners I’ve been making lately.
Related Stories
Houseplants Are Good For Your Skin
I Tested Popular Long-Wear Foundations
Meghan Markle Just Got Her Very Own Seltzer Flavor

More from Food & Drinks