Yes, Scissoring Is A Thing — But Not In The Way You Think

But perhaps the biggest deterrent to scissoring is the awkward maneuvering it can entail for it to actually feel good, especially when you have a different body type than your partner. "It’s impossible to get the angles right to get any sort of sustained pressure on the clitoris for either person involved, and it requires so much strength in your arms that I personally was just focused on how much my arms hurt," says Lily*, a queer-identifying woman. As for Heather, she and her wife have very different heights, which she says can make the position difficult — but the payoff can be big. "On the occasional night that we get it right, it is very passionate and a real turn on, as you have two sets of engorged labia almost suctioning themselves to each other."