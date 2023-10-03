Your Horoscope This Week: October 1 to October 7

The Cancer quarter moon on the 6th occurs in your sector of marriage and partnership, and highlights a period of contention or confusion in that realm of your life. How clear have you been with those you love about what your true intentions are in the relationship, Capricorn? If you’re unaware of what those intentions are, then you’d benefit from giving yourself some solo time at the end of the week to have an honest conversation with yourself. You don’t want to lead people on, be it platonically, professionally, or romantically, so get clear on what you really want and why. And if you’re unable to gain such clarity this week, worry not, as Pluto’s shift direct in your sign next week will help you do so.