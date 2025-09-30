Your Horoscope This Week: September 28 To October 4

Aquarius, this month’s Virgo solar eclipse likely stirred some deep truths around intimacy, fear, and letting go. Now the Capricorn First Quarter Moon on September 30th arrives in your subconscious and closure sector, shining light on the quiet parts of your psyche that need tending. This is your signal to slow down and listen. What are your dreams trying to tell you? What emotions have you buried under your intellectual strength? If you’re feeling more tired or tender this week, it’s not a weakness — it’s a sign of healing. Trust the wisdom in the pause.



As a form of cosmic reorientation, October 1st brings Juno into Sagittarius, igniting your friendship and long-term vision sector. You’re ready to commit to people who get your weird, wild brilliance, and let go of bonds that keep you small or stagnant. Whether through organsing, collaborating, or reconnecting with soul friends, this is about building joyful communities rooted in mutual growth. Meanwhile, Mercury finishes up its stay in Libra in your expansion sector, helping you make sense of recent lessons and encouraging you to share them. Your voice is needed, especially when it’s so profoundly visionary.